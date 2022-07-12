One winner to emerge from several frantic weeks in Harrisburg as the state Legislature made its way in fits and starts toward agreement on a 2023 budget was the City of Meadville.
Late last month, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Senate Bill 915, City Manager Maryann Menanno told Meadville City Council during its meeting last week. Included in the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act of 2021-22 — on page 462 of the bill’s 475 pages — is an allocation of $3.8 million for rehabilitation of Rainbow Lake Dam. The flood control dam on Mill Run is located in Shadybrook Park and adjacent to Meadville Area Senior High.
“That would cover all of our costs,” Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson said.
An earlier version of the bill included a smaller allocation of $900,000, which would have left the city responsible for remaining costs expected to be in the millions. In council discussions over the last several years as design of the rehabilitation project has been contemplated, members have repeatedly questioned whether related decisions would commit the city to actually spending any money.
The answer has consistently been no, even as council last fall selected a design to move forward. Funding for that design — roller-compacted concrete stretching across the dam and covered with grass that is expected to protect against a 1,000-year flood — has come from state and federal sources. As city staff members lobbied for additional state support, the expectation was that the city would be required to pay 35 percent of the eventual cost of the dam. In November that cost was estimated at up to $3 million.
Although Wolf signed the bill on June 27, the announcement seemed to be news to council members. Exclamations of “cool,” “amazing,” “wow,” “that is just good news,” and similar comments could be heard in the crosstalk that followed.
Johnson said one person in particular helped make the allocation a reality.
“(Republican State Sen. Michele Brooks) pushed that through for us,” said Johnson, who has since resigned from his position with the city.
Tribune attempts Monday to obtain comment from Brooks on the project were unsuccessful.
Dedicated in May 1965, Rainbow Lake Dam is classified by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as a “high hazard dam,” which means that a dam failure would put homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, assisted living facilities or important infrastructure at risk.
Owned, operated and maintained by the City of Meadville, the 40-foot-high, 420-foot long Rainbow reservoir, officially classified as an “earthen embankment recreation dam,” normally holds somewhere in the neighborhood of 42.4 million gallons of water and has a maximum capacity of 277 million gallons.
