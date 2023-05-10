Meadville City Council members last week voted 5-0 in favor of preliminary approval for a retirement incentive aimed at veteran members of the city’s police department.
The ordinance, which will be up for final approval when council meets May 17, would temporarily drop the age requirement for police department members with 20 or more years of service, City Manager Maryann Menanno told council last week. Officers with 20 years of service would have until Sept. 1 to retire without incurring any penalties.
Four members of the department would be eligible to take advantage of the retirement window, Menanno said. The option is voluntary. Anyone who opts to use it would also be required to sign a waiver agreement to release the city from potential claims of age discrimination.
Under current rules, officers must have served at least 20 years and be at least 50 years old to be fully pension eligible when they retire.
