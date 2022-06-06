Meadville will host a series of public information sessions this month on a proposed overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance, officials announced Thursday.
Four events will be held at the following times: Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; June 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; June 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and June 29, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
All sessions will take place at the Meadville City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The sessions will offer residents a chance to inspect the proposed updates, offer comments, and pose questions of city officials.
Maps, quick-views of each of the zoning districts, and presentations on the various sections of the ordinance will be available along with information on the ordinance adoption process and proposed timeline. Copies of presentations given to Meadville City Council over the last six weeks will also be available.
The proposed overhaul includes changes to zoning in the downtown area and older neighborhoods that are based on the findings and recommendations of the recent My Meadville community planning process. These changes adopt a form-based approach to zoning. Where traditional zoning typically defines what uses are allowed based on location, form-based zoning focuses less on how structures are used and more on how they fit in with their surroundings, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson, the city’s zoning officer.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission worked with members of My Meadville, the public, and consultants from Environmental Planning & Design, a Pittsburgh-based urban planning firm, in drafting the comprehensive zoning update.
“These proposed changes are notable, and a careful understanding of them by City Council and the public is important,” the city’s announcement stated.
The draft ordinance and proposed and existing zoning maps can be found online at the city’s website, www.cityofmeadville.org. Further information on the process and timeline are included on the website, as well as a primer on what form-based zoning is and how it would work in the City’s ordinance.
• More information: Contact Johnson at (814) 333-3351 or gjohnson@cityofmeadville.org.
