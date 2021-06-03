The city will receive more than $200,000 in state grant funding for a leaf vacuum truck and for recycling program expenses.
Meadville City Council members unanimously approved the grant agreement with Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection at their meeting Wednesday.
“This is nearly identical to one we received two years ago,” interim City Manager Gary Johnson told council regarding the grant award.
In 2018, Meadville received a grant award of $170,000 for a leaf vacuum truck and recycling program expenses, with the city required to provide approximately $19,000 in matching funds.
The current award of $208,507 requires the city to provide $23,168 in matching funds for a total of $231,675. The vast majority of the funds, approximately $195,000, will be spent on the leaf collection vehicle, according to Johnson. The rest of the money will cover the cost of new recycling collection carts and the annual recycling calendar sent to city residents.
The new self-propelled vacuum truck will replace one of two trailer-based leaf vacuums that are now in use. The trucks reduce the staff required for leaf collection from a crew of three needed to operate one of the trailers to just one person, according to Johnson.
The older of the city’s two leaf vacuum trailers will likely be auctioned off when the new truck replaces it, he said, while the newer one would remain in service.
