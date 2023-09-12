One week remains to complete surveys for the city of Meadville’s housing experience survey.
The surveys, an early step in a grant-funded Housing Action Plan, can be completed online at surveymonkey.com/r/housingmeadville. Hard copies can also be obtained at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
In addition to demographic information such as household size, income and length of residence, the 15-question survey asks respondents to rank their level of agreement with statements like “I am happy with my home,” “My home is physically safe,” and “I have adequate housing options to make the right choice for me and my family.”
It also asks renters specifically to rank their level of agreement with several statements, including “My landlord is responsive to my questions and concerns.” Renters are also asked about what factors serve as barriers to homeownership.
Homeowners, meanwhile, are asked about their level of property maintenance and investments in interior and exterior improvements.
“This plan will clarify the City’s priorities and role in addressing housing challenges for and with residents,” the survey states. “The planning process will learn from residents, stakeholders, data, and best practices to develop a plan that will prioritize one key initiative that improves the health and security of housing for our residents.”
The entire survey takes only a few minutes to complete. The online version remains open until 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
