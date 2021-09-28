Paving continues this week as portions of streets spread throughout much of the city are tackled each day.
An announcement from the city on social media emphasized that the work is weather dependent.
Today, crews are scheduled to work in several areas: Liberty Street between Clark Road and Poplar Street; West Cherry Street between Water and Market streets; and Finney Avenue from Ellis Avenue to the end. Portions of Mulberry Street — from Chestnut Street to West Cherry Street and from Walnut Street to East Steers Street — will see work today and Wednesday.
Paving of West Cherry Street will continue on Wednesday and paving will also take place on Azalea Street from North Main Street to Michelle Avenue.
On Thursday, Liberty Street paving will continue and work will begin on South Cottage Street from Willow Street to Short Street. Work will continue on Willow on Friday.
Already on Monday, work began on Woodland Place, all of Linden Alley, and Water Street Extension from French Creek Parkway to Linden.
The street sections to be repaved total nearly 1.6 miles of road surface. Work is being performed by Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Valencia, which was awarded the contract in May with the lowest among five bids at $234,678.57.
Funding for the paving comes from the city’s capital borrowing. Funding for a smaller round of paving earlier this year was provided by the federal Community Development Block Grant program.