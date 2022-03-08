A city plan to save money on future pension contributions resulted in more savings than expected, Councilman Jim Roha told Meadville City Council last week.
The city is in the midst of issuing $7.5 million in bonds in order to fully fund its present pension liabilities. Doing so could enable the city to save about $910,000 in pension costs over the next 12 years, the city’s bond consultant told council last month.
The city’s unfunded pension liability accrues at 7.5 percent a year, according to John McShane, managing director at the Pittsburgh-based Boenning & Scattergood Inc., the investment firm that handles bond underwriting for the city. The bonds that would enable the city to pay off its unfunded pension liabilities would likely accrue interest at 2.47 percent, McShane said.
But a rate of 2.34 percent was “locked in” March 1, Roha reported, “which means that the taxpayers are going to save roughly another $53,000 over the life of the loan.”
The deal is scheduled to close March 25, according to Roha.