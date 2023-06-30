Applicants are being sought to fill vacancies on city boards, according to an announcement from Meadville City Council on Thursday.
One volunteer is needed to fill a seat on the city’s Civil Service Board and another is needed to serve as an alternate for the Code Appeals Board.
Members of the Civil Service Board serve four-year terms. The term for the vacant seat expires Jan. 1. The three-member board meets as needed to oversee the recruitment and retention of police and fire department employees. The positions are opened to voters registered in the city.
The Code Appeals Board considers appeals of orders issued by the city’s code official based on the construction codes and property maintenance codes. Positions on the board are open to people with relevant expertise, including nonresidents when residents cannot be found to serve.
The city maintains 14 authorities, boards and commissions staffed by volunteers who assist city officials and City Council members in an advisory capacity.
Those interested in applying to one of the current vacancies should complete an application and return it to the City Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. July 14.
Applications are available for download online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or in hard copy at the City Manager’s Office located at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.