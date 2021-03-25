Meadville City Council is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on city authorities, boards and commissions.
The city currently has 13 authorities, boards and commissions, which are all operated by volunteers who assist city staff and council in an advisory capacity and provide invaluable insight and knowledge into specific areas of expertise.
The Zoning Hearing Board alternate has two vacant seats of three-year terms. Those interested in applying should complete an Application to Serve on an Authority, Board or Commission and return it to the City Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. April 12. Applications are available for download online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or at the City Clerk's Office located in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.