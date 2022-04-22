Meadville City Council is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on city authorities, boards and commissions.
Meadville has 13 authorities, boards and commissions, which all are operated by volunteers, who assist city staff and City Council in an advisory capacity and provide insight and knowledge into specific areas of expertise.
Those interested in applying to one of the vacancies listed below should complete an application to serve on an return it to the City Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. May 11.
Vacancies are:
• Planning and Zoning Commission, one seat, remainder of four-year term, expiring Jan. 1, 2023.
• Market Authority, two seats each the remainder of five-year terms, One expires Jan. 1, 2023 and the other, Jan. 1, 2026.
• Water Authority, one seat, remainder of a five-year term, expiring Feb. 21, 2026.
Applications are available for download online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or in hard copy at the Meadville City Building, 894 Diamond Park, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
• More information and eligibility for service: Visit cityofmeadville.org/abcs.