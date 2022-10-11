Meadville City Council has $632,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to spend and it’s taking tips on what to buy.
“We need your input!” a social media post Monday proclaimed. “These funds are intended to address the long-term public health and economic impacts of COVID-19. City Council wants to understand the priorities of residents as they make decisions about how to use these funds.”
The post to the city’s Facebook page announced the availability of a survey that solicits input on stakeholder priorities for the funds.
It also came with a disclaimer.
“While we cannot guarantee that the most popular items will receive ARPA funding,” the post stated in reference to the American Rescue Plan Act, “knowing the priorities of Meadville residents will factor heavily into Council’s decision-making and may help to guide efforts to pursue other funding sources.”
The possible spending plans fall into five general categories: city operations, housing, parks and recreation, health and safety, and neighborhood improvements. Each of the specific possibilities — from ideas like using some money as required matching funds for unspecified grant programs and repairing or relocating the city’s Public Works garage to incentives for development of upper-story downtown housing and park maintenance — are tasks that were included in previously approved city- and county-developed plans.
The survey asks respondents to identify themselves as residents, owners of city property who reside elsewhere, nonresidents who work in the city, or owners of businesses in the city. Other required information includes email address and physical address. City Manager Maryann Menanno said the survey will not permit multiple responses from the same respondent. The Meadville Tribune, however, was able to submit consecutive responses Monday evening using the same email and home address.
“If we do happen to receive duplicative responses,” Menanno said, “we will manually weed those out.”
The survey features 32 questions regarding how the money might be spent and asks respondents their level of agreement for each, with five levels ranging from strongly disagree to strongly agree.
The first question revisits a question confronted by City Council last year.
“The city has run on a deficit for several years and the possibility of raising taxes (is) on the table,” the survey reads. “Do you feel the city should use all or a portion of the $632,000 in (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to help balance this year’s budget?”
Last year a deficit of nearly $800,000 in the 2022 budget proposal was eliminated using a combination of the first round of $662,000 in federal pandemic relief funds and a one-time transfer of $130,757 from one of the city’s reserve funds.
As the city considers how best to use this year’s second and final payment of $632,000 in federal relief, the 2023 budget proposal is expected to come with a deficit approaching $1 million, according to discussions in recent council meetings.
