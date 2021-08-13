Meadville needs volunteers for several of the municipal boards that oversee a variety of city functions, according to an announcement released Wednesday by the city.
Thirteen authorities, boards, commissions and committees — collectively known as ABCs — are responsible for running the agencies that provide water and sewer services, operate the Meadville Area Recreation Complex and the Meadville Market House, review zoning and code issues, and manage redevelopment efforts, among other duties.
Residents who volunteer for these positions assist city staff and Meadville City Council in an advisory capacity and provide insight and knowledge into specific areas of expertise, according to the announcement.
In some cases, such as the boards that oversee the water and sewer authorities, members also determine the rates paid by customers.
Three of the city’s ABCs currently have vacant seats.
The Market Authority, which oversees the Market House, has one vacancy on its seven-member board. The person appointed to this position would serve the remainder of a five-year term that expires Jan. 1, 2026.
Three of 13 seats are vacant on the Beautification Committee, which “examines aesthetic issues” in the city, according to the city website, and administers an $85,000 trust fund for enhancing rights of way and public properties. Committee members serve one-year terms.
The Zoning Hearing Board, which hears appeals, variance and special exception requests, needs a volunteer to fill one of three alternate positions that supplement the five-member board. Members serve three-year terms.
Applications for the positions can be accesses online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or obtained at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.