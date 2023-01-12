The annual meeting of the city of Meadville’s Board of Health took place Wednesday and included a brief review of blight-related property maintenance code efforts that resulted in nearly $11,000 in fine assessments in 2022.
The board consists of the members of Meadville City Council and typically meets just once each year, usually for less than 15 minutes — as was the case Wednesday, when the session lasted about eight minutes.
City code enforcement personnel issued 709 notices in 2022, Health Officer Gary Johnson told council, bringing the annual total for notices nearly back to the typical pre-pandemic level. In 2018 and 2019, when fire department personnel issued such notices, the city issued 853 and 818 blight-related notices, respectively. If property owners do not address issues after receiving notices, city officials can issue citations that can result in fines from the magisterial district court.
Last year, the notices resulted in 46 eventual citations, down from 55 in 2021, 65 in 2020, and a five-year high of 98 in 2019. The $10,900 in fines assessed was up from $9,355 in 2021. One residential property in the 700 block of Gasteiger Road drew several thousand dollars in fines last year, Johnson told council.
The issue most frequently drawing a notice was junk, garbage and exterior sanitation in general, including the presence of items like refrigerators, which produced 221 notices. High grass and weeds accounted for another 179 notices while snow or ice on sidewalks produced another 134 notices.
Issues such as outdoor storage of furniture, junk vehicles, improperly stored refuse containers, and sidewalks in disrepair drew between 27 and 54 notices.
Ultimately, 27 of those property owners receiving notices pleaded guilty and 10 were found not guilty. Seven of the citations were withdrawn and one is still awaiting resolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.