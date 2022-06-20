The city of Meadville’s annual cleanup day, held May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, cost nearly $5,000 to stage this year, City Manager Maryann Menanno reported to Meadville City Council last week.
The event, which offers a chance for residents to dispose of rubbish such as bulky items, mattresses and construction materials, generated expenses of $6,224.29, according to Menanno. The $10 charge to participants and income from scrap metal collected at the event generated income of $1,483.84 to offset the expenses. The net cost to collect 22 tons of rubbish was $4,740.45, according to Menanno’s report.
Participants dropped off 120 loads of rubbish. Scrap metal collected generated $283.84 in revenue from Lincoln Recycling of Meadville.
Expenses for the event consisted of $4,540 for eight dumpsters from Meadville Redi-Mix and $1,684.29 for 5½ hours of labor from nine Public Works Department staff members.
In 2019, the last pre-pandemic cleanup day held by the city, 16.2 tons of trash were collected from 79 loads at a total net cost to the city of $2,923.85. The most significant difference resulted from the use of just four dumpsters at a cost of $2,220.
