An open house held Saturday at Meadville Central Fire Department provided more than just an occasion for free hot dogs and water hose target practice. The event also allowed a chance for city officials to acknowledge the newest members of the growing department and honor the work of several veterans, including a medal of valor for the firefighter who rescued a resident from a January fire.
A swearing-in ceremony was held for three new firefighters, four new paramedics, and the emergency medical services (EMS) coordinator hired in February to lead the ambulance service that was launched earlier this month.
Citations were issued to the four members of the department’s “B” shift, who were on duty at the time of a Jan. 4 fire at 740 N. Cottage St. Firefighter Daniel Serafin was recognized with a proclamation and awarded a medal of valor for his rescue of a resident from the apartment house’s third floor.
“He was able to carry the occupant and her dog down the ladder at the same time,” Chief Pat Wiley said just hours after the blaze. While counted the moment as one of many instances of firefighters from Meadville Central and surrounding areas going “above and beyond” in response to a blaze that caused “significant damage” to a structure that housed about 11 people, including three children, all of whom were displaced.
Receiving a unit citation along with Serafin were “B” shift members Capt. Ryan Carlson, Lt. Chris Honard and Firefighter Peter Lewis.
At the time of the fire, Serafin was the department’s newest member, having been hired in August 2022. On Saturday, city officials swore in eight members hired in the past few months. One, EMS Coordinator Evan Kardosh, moved from his position as a firefighter in the department to the newly created coordinator position.
The newly added paramedic staff consists of Corry Fenton, Tyler Hickernell, Vinny Dragulin and Caitlin McLean.
Three recently hired part-time firefighters were sworn in as well: Ryan Braund, Joshua Schmidt and Greg Middendorf.
The open house offered a chance to check out the department’s newest vehicles, first aid demonstrations and kids activities, including a water hose target practice range. Kids of all ages took turns aiming hoses at four windows showing flame targets for them to knock down.
