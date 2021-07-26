The city of Meadville’s disaster emergency, declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was terminated with little fanfare last week.
Members of Meadville City Council voted unanimously to end the disaster emergency at their meeting Wednesday — one year, four months and two days after first proclaiming it.
Interim City Manager Gary Johnson told council that the city had largely mirrored Pennsylvania in declaring the disaster emergency, so lifting it made sense following similar action by the state.
“The main impact of what this allowed us to do was that it allowed council and the city’s authorities, boards and commissions to essentially meet remotely or virtually instead of in-person,” Johnson told council. “So with this lifting, that right goes away, but all of the city’s authorities, boards and commissions are back in in-person meetings anyway, so it will have no practical effect.”
While the city’s 17 authorities, boards and commissions have returned to in-person meetings, at least one continues to prohibit in-person attendance by members of the public.
Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA), which meets in Vernon Township, has cited its small meeting room in maintaining the ban. When a member of the public entered shortly after the beginning of the June meeting, authority officials blamed miscommunication related to the recent reopening of the lobby at the authority headquarters and said that the public was still not permitted to attend meetings.
The state’s disaster emergency came to an end in mid-June when the Senate, following earlier action by the House, voted 30-20 to end the emergency immediately. The step was made possible when 52 percent of voters approved a referendum in May that limits an emergency declaration by the governor to 21 days unless the Legislature votes on a concurrent resolution to extend the order.
Before the law was changed, the a disaster emergency declaration by the governor could last up to 90 days and be renewed indefinitely. Gov. Tom Wolf renewed the disaster order related to the pandemic five times.
While the Legislature put an end to the coronavirus disaster emergency, it also voted to extend until Sept. 30 many of the waivers of state regulations that had been allowed by the order. MAWA attorney Christopher Ferry has cited the waiver on in-person board meetings in explaining the authority's continued ban on in-person public participation in meetings.
