City Manager Maryann Menanno said late Wednesday that she hopes a closed portion of Chestnut Street will be open to at least one lane of traffic by late Thursday. The reopening would also make accessible a city-owned parking lot along the Academy Theatre between Chestnut and West Cherry streets.
Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Federal Court has been closed since Monday afternoon when hundreds of bricks fell from above the uppermost windows on the facade of the Hovis Interiors furniture store building.
“I know Tammy Pescatelli’s coming (to the Academy) this weekend,” Menanno said, “so we’re going to make sure that lot’s open.”
City Clerk Katie Wickert said plans were also in the works to develop an alternative route for the Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 12 in case Chestnut Street is deemed unsafe for the event. The parade traditionally begins in Diamond Park and travels west on Chestnut Street to the Downtown Mall.