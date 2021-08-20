Three vehicles were taken, along with more than $1,000 in cash and one firearm, during a rash of vehicle burglaries overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, according to Meadville Police Department.
The vehicle burglaries took place at the Golfview Manor apartment complex off Park Avenue, Chief Michael Tautin said.
“It’s overwhelming right now,” Tautin said Friday afternoon as officers still are sorting out what all might have been taken.
“From what we can tell, the majority of the vehicles were unlocked,” he said.
At least one of the three vehicles stolen was unlocked with the keys left in that vehicle, Tautin said.
More than $1,000 in cash and other valuables were taken. However, the total might rise as more information is compiled
It’s unknown how many individuals might have been involved in the vehicle burglaries.
Initial calls to police about the vehicle burglaries began just before 2:30 a.m. Friday and continued throughout the morning.
People always should not keep money or other valuables inside a vehicle, but inside their home or apartment and they should lock their vehicles, Tautin said.