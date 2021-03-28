The investigation into multiple gunshot fired near Liberty and Pine streets early Saturday is continuing.
Multiple shots rang out around 2:25 a.m. near the intersection with no injuries reported, Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department said.
One vehicle parked on Pine Street was struck by one of the bullets fired, Tautin said, adding that officers discovered later Saturday that one of the residences near the intersection also had been struck.
Officers who arrived on the scene found multiple spent shell casings in the area, Tautin said. He declined to say how many shell casings were found or the caliber of the shells that were gathered as evidence.
"It's still under investigation," Tautin told the Tribune on Sunday afternoon.
Anyone within information about the incident is asked to contact city police at (814) 724-6100.