Drivers should have an easier time making their way around the city of Meadville this summer, Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula told Meadville City Council during its most recent meeting.
But unless council soon makes plans for additional borrowing, the city will have exhausted the funds it has for paving by next year, he added.
Interim City Manager Gary Johnson said he plans to address council in late spring or early summer on the possibility of borrowing additional funds for capital purposes such as paving and equipment for the fire, police and public works departments.
The city plans to pave nearly 11,000 linear feet of roadways this summer at an anticipated cost of $550,000, but the less ambitious scope of the work will lead to fewer traffic snarls than last year, according to Zieziula.
“I’m sure the public will appreciate the amount of paving this year will be substantially less than last year,” he told council.
The 2020 paving schedule included more than 9 miles of roadways, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) responsible for 3.2 miles of state roads included in the total.
“To my knowledge, there are no PennDOT construction projects” this year, Zieziula said.
The city plans about one-third the amount of paving scheduled last year — in large part because less funding is available.
Almost 75 percent of the $1.8 million the city budgeted for paving last year was paid for with federal funds, including $1.2 million from the Federal-Aid Highway Program that targeted nearly 3 miles of streets located around the city, including Diamond Park.
The city once again applied for Federal-Aid funding this year, Zieziula said, and will receive approximately $300,000.
“That helped us stretch the funds that we borrowed out at least until next year,” he said. “So this is the time for us to begin looking at a new three- or five-year capital paving program as well.”
Approximately $150,000 in funding for this year’s paving will come from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which supports work in low-to-moderate income areas. Bids are already being sought for paving on Short Alley from South Main Street to South Cottage Street; Hawkins Lane from Church Street to the end; Chula Court from Davis Street to Willow Street; South Cottage Street from Short Alley to Poplar Street; and all of Remler Alley.
The conversion of East Street from brick to asphalt will also be funded by CDBG monies, according to Zieziula. Because of the complexity of the work, due in part to the steep slope involved, the project will be bid separately with work taking place late this year or possibly next year.
The city expects to pay approximately $400,000 for 8,419 linear feet of paving using remaining funds from its capital budget.
Streets to be paved include Mulberry Street from Chestnut Street to West Cherry Street; West Cherry Street from Water Street to Market Street; Mulberry Street from Walnut Street to East Steers Street; South Cottage Street from Willow Street to Short Street; Willow Street from Water Street to South Main Street; Water Street Extension from French Creek Parkway to Linden Alley; Linden Alley; Liberty Street from Clark Road to Poplar Street; Azalea Street from North Main Street to Michelle Avenue; and Finney Avenue from Ellis Avenue to the end.
Portions of Bessemer and French streets and Clark Road that were up for being paved this year are being postponed until next year in the hope that the city can obtain grant funding to pay for much of the work, according to Zieziula. Once those streets are completed, he added, the city’s available capital funds for paving will be exhausted.
