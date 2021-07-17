The recent rains are having an impact in the county.
On Saturday afternoon, Titusville issued a warning to those thinking of driving into the city:
"Please avoid the City of Titusville. Major flooding. Many roads closed throughout the City."
The alert was issued around 2:30 p.m.
In Meadville, the French Creek water level at Mercer Street was recorded at 11.54 feet at 2:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says when the water level reaches 11 feet, it is at an 'action level,' which represents the level where the NWS warns of possible flooding. The flood stage is at 14 feet but flooding begins at 13 feet downstream of Meadville at Wilson Chute as well as Race Street. The NWS also says backwater flooding along Cussewago Creek could affect the Asbury Manor West Mobile Home Park at that stage.
At Port Meadville Airport, about two inches of rain has fallen over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a flash flood watch continues for Crawford County until 8 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood advisory is in effect until 6:15 p.m.