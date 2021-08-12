With cases of COVID-19 surging across the state and a jump in Crawford County compared to earlier this summer, the City of Meadville announced Wednesday that it was once again mandating masks in all city buildings.
“Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the PA Department of Health related to COVID 19, and to protect the health and welfare of City employees and the general public, Interim City Manager Maryann Menanno is reinstating a mask policy in all City buildings beginning Monday,” the announcement from the city stated.
The mask requirement will apply to anyone visiting city buildings, regardless of vaccination status, according to Menanno, who also serves as the city’s interim emergency management coordinator and is charged with coordinating local government services and response in emergency situations.
“This action will remain in effect until Crawford County enters the ‘moderate’ community transmission category per CDC guidelines or if other circumstances arise which would warrant the mandate be lifted,” the announcement stated.
Pennsylvania Department of Health officials registered 2,076 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since May 15 there have been more than 2,000 cases in a single day.
On Tuesday, Crawford County also had its first COVID-related death since late June. Overall, the county has recorded 166 COVID-related deaths, according to the the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
The buildings affected by the city’s mask requirement include the City Building, Meadville Central Fire Department and the Public Works Department.
All city services will still be available. Taxpayers can continue to make payments in person, by mail, or at the payment drop box located in the parking lot behind the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
“City staff continues to monitor the threat that COVID-19 presents to the community and is in regular communication with other relevant local, county and state agencies,” the announcement stated. “The City of Meadville encourages citizens to follow alerts and guidance from the CDC and PA Department of Health that recommends getting vaccinated, mask wearing, social distancing, and other efforts to mitigate community spread of COVID 19.”
Updates will be posted online at cityofmeadville.org and on the city’s Facebook page.