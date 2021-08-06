A letter of intent to purchase a combination ladder and pumper truck to replace the department's aging aerial truck and a secondary fire engine was ratified at Wednesday's Meadville City Council meeting.
The city's current ladder truck is 28 years old while the secondary fire engine is 30 years old.
The SLR 75 aerial ladder fire truck will be purchased from Sutphen Corp. of Dublin, Ohio, at a total purchase prices of $874,841.78.
The city will look to pay for the purchase from a planned capital improvements plan borrowing, according to Maryann Menanno, interim city manager.
Council is expected to vote at its Aug. 18 meeting on whether to authorize borrowing up to $5 million for various capital improvements. However, the proposed borrowing may not be that high, Menanno said Thursday.
"At this point, it's approximately $4.2 million," she said of the proposed capital projects total.
If approved later this month, the borrowing would move forward with the city expected to have a bond issue finalized by October, Menanno said.
Once financing is in place, the fire truck has a build timeline of 12 to 14 months. That would place the new combination fire truck in service with the city by late 2022.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.