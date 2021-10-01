A Meadville man charged after off-duty police officers intervened to stop his repeated strikes to the head of a woman during an evening incident on Park Avenue this summer will head to trial.
Fred Lowry, 27, was held for court on two misdemeanor and two summary charges following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. A misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Lowry is accused of repeatedly hitting a woman in the face and head at around 6:40 p.m. June 23 at a residence in the 600 block of Park Avenue, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case. He is also accused of receiving a footstool worth $25 that he knew had been taken from someone else and trying to sell it.
Lowry faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and receiving stolen property and summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. He remains free on nonmonetary bail conditions.
A trial in the case will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.