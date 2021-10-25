A Meadville man has been sentenced to state prison for disarming a police officer during a disturbance at a Randolph Street home earlier this year.
Robert R. Jones, 35, of 577 Randolph St., was sentenced last week in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to one to three years in state prison followed by two years of probation. He pleaded guilty in county court in August to a charge of disarming a police officer and simple assault.
Meadville Police Department charged Jones with trying to take an officer's gun when police attempted to arrest him at his home on March 16. Police had been called to the home and found Jones armed with knives in both hands, creating a disturbance at the home and threatening someone else inside.
When officers arrested Jones he got into a fight with police and grabbed their handcuffs while ignoring orders to stop resisting.
Judge Mark Stevens sentenced Jones to serve one to three years in state prison followed by two years probation on the disarming police count plus six months to two years in jail on the simple assault charge. Those jail sentences will be served at the same time. Jones also was ordered to pay restitution of $140.70, a $100 fine and court costs.
In a separate case, Jones also was ordered by Stevens to serve a total of two years of probation for resisting arrest and accidents involving injury in another case filed by Meadville police for an incident Jan. 31. Jones was ordered to pay a total of $200 in fines plus court costs.