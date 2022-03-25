Meadville City Council’s attorney on Wednesday said an unadvertised meeting of a council committee last month did not violate Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act while also noting that future meetings of such committees will be advertised.
“I do not believe that, based on the Sunshine Act and the facts, that there have been any violations of the Sunshine Act by this council or any members of this council so far,” Gary Alizzeo said in leading a review of Sunshine Act requirements during council’s regular meeting. “There have been none that I’m aware of.”
Council members Gretchen Myers and Autumn Vogel, who make up a newly formed committee on community engagement, met Feb. 28 at the City Building. Vogel briefly reported on the committee meeting during council’s March 2 meeting.
The Sunshine Act requires that meetings of government agencies involving deliberation or official action be advertised in advance so that the public can attend, participate and comment.
Alizzeo said the act does not apply to “administrative action” by the members of an agency.
“Things like getting together to talk about having a meeting — that’s not a meeting” for the purposes of the Sunshine Act, according to Alizzeo.
“You’re not deliberating agency business” in such an example, he continued. “You’re talking about getting together to deliberate, and that’s what happened on the one occasion that was reported on. That’s why that was not a violation.”
In any event the fine line between administrative planning and deliberative advice is unlikely to come up again. All upcoming meetings of council’s newly formed committees are being advertised, Alizzeo said, “in an abundance of caution.”
In her description of the unadvertised meeting to council earlier this month, Vogel noted that the committee previously had been assigned three issues among the priorities facing council — the city’s climate action plan, a nondiscrimination ordinance, and a participatory budgeting process for determining how to use the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds. Vogel said that she, Myers and a city staff member had discussed how to sequence the committee’s efforts with regard to the issues.
The climate action plan and nondiscrimination ordinance required similar work, Vogel continued, and the climate action plan already had momentum thanks to a task force of residents involved in the effort.
“The committee decided we would work to move that along,” she said. Work on the nondiscrimination policy would come later, likely in the second half of the year. “Part of the analysis was, where is there energy right now?”
Such activities do not cross the line from administrative scheduling to deliberation about strategy or policy, Alizzeo said in an interview following council’s meeting Wednesday.
A conversation that went “to the next layer” would cross the threshold from mere logistics to deliberation, according to Alizzeo. “If you’re strategizing, that’s a meeting” for the purposes of the Sunshine Act. But, he added, “if they were scheduling we’re going to talk about that, I think it’s administrative.”
Sunshine Act violations can result in a wide range of legal consequences. When officials in Monessen were found to have violated the act in late 2020, a judge ordered them to take a Pennsylvania Office of Open Records (OOR) training course. Willful violations can result in criminal charges and fines from $100 to $1,000 for a first offense, according to the OOR website. Fines must be paid by individuals, not the agencies they are part of, and those found guilty also can be assessed legal fees.
After Alizzeo’s presentation, Councilman Jim Roha suggested there was an easy way to avoid the Sunshine Act concerns raised by the use of two-person committees.
“If we disbanded the subcommittees and just had single-person liaisons,” he said, “there wouldn’t be this issue and we wouldn’t be spending three-fourths of (City Clerk Katie Wickert’s) time taking notes, which is about what it’s taking right now.”
Alizzeo agreed, noting that the use of such liaisons was a common practice and had been used many times before by council.
City Manager Maryann Menanno on Thursday said that in addition to the two regular monthly City Council meetings, Wickert attends and takes minutes at the study sessions and subcommittee meetings recently added to council’s schedule as well as the meetings of several municipal agencies that meet on a monthly basis.
The position that the two-person committees are independent agencies subject to the Sunshine Act’s requirements represents a change of course for the city. Menanno and Wickert had previously told the Tribune that advertisements, posting of agendas and taking of minutes were all being undertaken as a voluntary effort at transparency rather than because they were required by law.
Menanno said the Tribune’s reporting on the topic led to a reevaluation of that position and resulted in the new position Alizzeo outlined Wednesday.