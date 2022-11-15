City Council will hold the first of three public information sessions on the 2023 budget tonight from 6 to 8 at the City Building.
Visitors “can expect insight on the budget and the process and transparency,” Mayor Jaime Kinder said. “They’ll be able to ask questions and get real answers from department heads.”
Kinder will “absolutely” be among those attending the event, the first of its kind for the city.
Similar sessions will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Playing a central role in the event will be the “Balancing Act” software recently acquired by the city.
The interactive budgeting app provides users with an opportunity to shift city expenditures as they deem appropriate while providing constant updates on how much of a deficit or surplus results. If a user wants to add additional firefighters, for instance, they’ll have to consider where to find additional revenue — higher taxes? budget cuts elsewhere?
“I would invite people to come down and be a part of it,” Kinder said. “Just show up and ask questions they want to get answers to.”
The preliminary budget under consideration by City Council is balanced by cutting the city’s annual $125,000 contribution to Meadville Area Recreation Complex and adding $642,000 in federal pandemic relief funds and a 2-mill property tax increase.
Council is expected to hold its first vote on a final budget Dec. 7 with final approval on Dec. 21.
