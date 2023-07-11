The city of Meadville is in the market for a paralegal.
The newly created position, which offers an annual salary of $40,000 plus benefits, was announced in a posting to the city’s website last week.
The position is being created “to help offset some of our legal costs,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told The Meadville Tribune. The position would also handle some responsibilities previously assigned to the assistant city manager-city clerk position that was eliminated in May. Menanno said those duties would include serving as the city’s Right-to-Know officer and handling grant administration and reporting tasks.
“We’re getting more grants than ever,” Menanno said.
Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C., the city’s law firm, would help to train the person hired for the position, according to Menanno, and the new hire would take over much of the work currently being performed by Knox Law Firm paralegals. Knox Law Firm charges the city $100 per hour for work performed by paralegals.
Applications, which will be accepted until the position is filled, can be submitted via Indeed.com.
