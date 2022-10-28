The city of Meadville has ended relationships with two law firms and consolidated its representation with a single company, but whether the change will result in significant savings is not yet clear.
The city’s agreement with Erie-based Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C. was signed Oct. 10, according to a copy of the contract obtained by The Meadville Tribune on Thursday through a right-to-know request. Last week attorney Timothy Wachter, a Knox Law shareholder, participated in City Council’s most recent voting meeting.
“We have the largest government services division of any firm in northwestern Pennsylvania and I would hazard a guess to say western Pennsylvania but I haven’t done the math with the firms in Pittsburgh,” Wachter said in introducing himself to council.
The engagement of Knox Law comes after the city and Shafer Law Firm, which had represented the city on most matters since 2010, ended their relationship.
“It’s a big change,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said last month after announcing that proposals from firms interested in replacing Shafer were being solicited. “It’s just time — the city and Shafer mutually agreed that it’s time for the city to look for a different direction.”
Knox Law will also take over as the city’s representative for matters involving labor law, according to Menanno. Previously, Meadville was represented by Campbell Durrant P.C. of Pittsburgh. The city has terminated that relationship, Menanno said in an email.
In contrast to its agreement with Shafer, which involved a monthly retainer, the city will pay Knox Law an hourly rate. For work performed by Wachter, the rate will be $200 per hour, according to the agreement. Labor-related work will be $210 per hour.
Wachter said the size of Knox Law’s government services division provides knowledge and efficiency.
“Whatever you need, you call me and I work to the extent that you need me,” Wachter said after council’s meeting last week. “It is my job to tell the city how to use us less.”
The city’s 2022 budget includes $80,000 for Shafer, $10,000 more than the city had budgeted in 2021. The budget also includes $25,000 for labor-related legal expenses, a 150 percent increase over the $10,000 that had been budgeted in 2021 (actual 2021 expenses ended up being $17,798).
But whether hourly billing and a consolidation from two firms to just one leads to savings is “difficult to say,” according to Menanno, nor was savings the primary objective in ending the city’s agreement with Campbell Durrant.
“The impetus for seeking alternative labor counsel was more so due to the fact that we wanted a firm that was closer to us,” Menanno said, “and having the same firm represent the city on both fronts seemed to just make sense.”
At $200 per hour, Knox Law would have to bill the city for 400 hours of work in a year before it exceeds the $80,000 budgeted for Shafer this year and 525 hours — a little over 13 forty-hour work weeks — before exceeding the $105,000 the city had budgeted for standard legal representation and labor-related work.
Menanno said that the number of hours worked by Shafer while the firm was under retainer with the city was not tracked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.