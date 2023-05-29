The city of Meadville will host a Public Safety Barbecue on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Diamond Park.
“Come celebrate our first responders while learning about the amazing public safety services the City has to offer,” an announcement on the city’s Facebook page stated.
The free event will feature music, food and drinks, activities and demonstrations by staff members from the city’s police, fire and emergency medical units.
A similar event last year drew more than 160 people to the park.
“This is a free, fun, community-building event for all ages,” the announcement stated.
