Meadville City Council’s discussion of top priorities for addressing the financial challenges facing the city took an unexpected 15-minute detour Wednesday. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, displaying some of the assertiveness he was calling for from his fellow officials, urged that more be done to persuade tax-exempt entities in the city to “step up to the plate” by giving the city more money.
“We need to talk to the three big ones,” McKnight said in a reference to Allegheny College, Meadville Medical Center (MMC) and Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. “We cannot afford to continue to take the little that we are getting — even though it does help — but we need to look at this in a lot more detail because the bottom line is the tax burden is falling on the residents and they simply can’t afford it.”
McKnight said his call for more from the city’s major nonprofits was inspired by concerns raised by residents who felt the organizations were “not paying their fair share.”
McKnight’s call for increased contributions from the city’s major nonprofits came in the context of council’s discussion of its budget priorities. Council has made the top possibilities for cutting expenses and generating revenue a recurring topic at meetings this year in anticipation of a shortfall expected to be similar to the $650,000 deficit faced in budget negotiations last fall. The list of priorities has not included seeking more money from tax-exempt entities, the topic has consistently drawn council’s attention in recent years.
The desire to seek more revenue from organizations that are not required to pay property taxes is a perennial one not just for Meadville but for municipalities across the state. The issue is even more pressing in places like Meadville, where the city’s status as the center of county government tends to attract more nonprofits.
When tax-exempt entities such as colleges, hospitals and senior living facilities own significant portions of a municipality’s most valuable property, the tax burden is shifted squarely onto the shoulders of the property owners that are not exempt from paying taxes. In other words, as numerous others before McKnight have argued, the average resident pays more in property taxes while deep-pocketed organizations get a free ride.
“We have to do something to generate more money,” McKnight said. “Maybe we should start charging for their services.”
A mere 1 percent of the assessed value of the properties owned by Allegheny, MMC and Wesbury would be more than enough to eliminate the $650,000 deficit that council members have said they expect for next year’s budget, according to McKnight.
While more money from nonprofits would be welcome, Mayor LeRoy Stearns pointed to an obvious obstacle: the organizations are not legally required to give the city any money. Unlike payments from agencies such as Meadville Area Sewer Authority or Crawford Area Transportation Authority, which are made in lieu of taxes, funds received from Allegheny and MMC are gifts — donations to the city that neither organization has to contribute.
The city’s 2021 budget includes expected contributions of $75,000 from both the college and the hospital. No contributions from Wesbury are listed in the budget, though Stearns said some of the houses occupied by Wesbury residents are taxed.
“We cannot mandate that a nonprofit makes a gift to us. They could take that gift away very quickly and not have to do anything,” Stearns said.
“That doesn’t mean you can’t have conversations,” he added later, “but let’s be fair about all this.”
Councilman Jim Roha pointed to another obstacle. While he agreed that it made sense to charge tax-exempt entities for municipal services such as fire and police, he said state law does not allow for that possibility.
“The problem always comes back to the same thing: the inaction of the state Legislature and the need to revise the state constitution,” Roha said. “The Legislature has no problem amending the (Pennsylvania) Constitution for pet projects, but they keep ignoring the municipalities of the state of Pennsylvania and the ability to continue to operate when you have such a large proportion of tax-exempt properties.”
Responding to the city’s apparent lack of leverage, McKnight at one point suggested denying city services to the nonprofits to address a situation he described as unfair.
As the meeting returned to the scheduled agenda, McKnight expressed his willingness to meet with nonprofits in hopes of persuading them to contribute more, though how to persuade them was not clear.
“I just think we ought to be more, I guess, aggressive, or we should be pushing the envelope more,” he said. “I don’t know — we need to do more.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.