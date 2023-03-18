Meadville City Council this week gave final approval to an ordinance that designates the newly created emergency medical services division of Meadville Central Fire Department as the primary provider of ambulance services.
The ordinance goes into effect 21 days after approval. As a result, the switchover from the city’s current primary provider, Meadville Area Ambulance Service, to the fire department will take place early next month.
“April 5 at 8 a.m. is what we’re planning,” said Evan Kardosh, the former city firefighter who was recently hired to fill the newly created position of EMS coordinator.
“The countdown timer is officially on,” Kardosh continued in an interview Thursday. “An ambulance has been licensed, the paramedics have been hired, all of our equipment is in and delivered. We are working on training with our current staff as well as our new staff coming in and we are ready for a flawless and seamless transition.”
Kardosh said that the department has hired four paramedics.
The positions come with starting annual salaries of $48,082 as well as benefits that include health insurance and defined contribution retirement plans, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
Two used ambulances have been purchased for the department. Kardosh said the licensing process for the second is underway and a required state inspection is expected to take place in the next two weeks.
Still to be worked out are details regarding the transition from MAAS to city service.
MAAS owner Eric Henry said that city officials had contacted him to arrange a meeting next week regarding the transition. The city of Meadville is currently among 24 municipalities for which MAAS serves as the primary provider.
“I look forward to that. I appreciate them reaching out,” Henry said Friday. “I think somewhere between both places there’s a middle road we can find to make the system work, so that’s our goal.”
Kardosh said he also plans to meet with Crawford County Department of Public Safety next week regarding the transition.
In important respects, little will change for the average member of the public, according to both men.
“I think people should remember that Meadville Ambulance has been here since 1958. We’ll be here April 6 as well,” Henry said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
Kardosh said that for city residents uncertain about the change, emergency medical responses will continue to work much the way they do now.
“All they will need to do is call 911,” he said. “If they reside within the city, we will respond the same way we have responded in the past.
“But,” he added, “we’ll also be showing up with an ambulance.”
