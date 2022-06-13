One woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on North Main Street early Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened in 100 block of North Main Street, just south of Jackson Park Drive. Emergency radio traffic indicated the vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole around 12:30 p.m.
One woman was transported from the scene to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.
Meadville Central Fire Department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service and Meadville Police Department responded to the scene.
No additional details were available from police Sunday night.
