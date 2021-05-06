Among Meadville City Council’s top priorities for 2021 has been addressing the future of Meadville Police Department’s dispatch staff.
The question confronting council involves both public safety and city finances, perhaps the two most sensitive areas of concern for both residents and elected officials: Should the city continue funding its dispatch service or, in an effort to cut expenses ahead of an expected budget deficit of approximately $650,000, allow Crawford County Public Safety to take over?
Council members on Wednesday generally agreed that hearing feedback from residents regarding the question is a good idea.
Reaching consensus on when, where and how to gather that community input proved a more elusive goal.
In the end, council determined that a town hall meeting on the topic should be held on a Wednesday evening in June that is not already occupied by a council meeting. Council held off on choosing between June 9, 23 or 30, however, following Councilman Sean Donahue’s observation that they should probably first confirm that police department leaders will be able to attend.
The town hall next month, the date of which could be determined by council's next meeting on May 19, won’t be the first time current council members have heard about the pros and cons of cutting city dispatch. A month ago, they heard a detailed presentation from Chief Michael Tautin and Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci strongly recommending the city retain its dispatch services.
Since that presentation, at least one council member has heard from community members as well. Jim Roha said the unsolicited responses he had received expressed unanimous support for keeping city dispatch services.
“We’ve already had a presentation and members of the public have already come and voiced their opinions,” he said. “I guess the real question is, do we need a town hall when we’ve already had a meeting that members of the public had the opportunity to attend and express their opinions?”
The answer from Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight was immediate.
“Yeah, I think we do,” he said. Ideally, McKnight continued, a town hall would be held somewhere other than council’s current meeting location at the former city building at a time such as Saturday afternoon that would be more convenient for people who work until 5 or 6 p.m. each weekday. Such circumstances would make it more inviting for residents to make their opinions heard than the formality associated with council’s usual meetings.
“They may have the idea that it’s controlled by the city,” McKnight said regarding the notion of a meeting held at the former city building at a time associated with council meetings. “A town hall gives a different meaning. It’s people — it’s the town coming together, meeting.”
The point of such a gathering, McKnight emphasized, would be for council members to hear a variety of community stakeholders offer their positions on the issue.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel expressed similar support for holding a town hall.
“This is a big decision,” she said. “I do want to hear from more community residents, especially because what I was hearing during the presentation that was brought to council (last month) was that Meadville residents value this or Meadville residents love our community police because of this reason — I want to hear that from our residents.”
Roha suggested whatever might be heard at such a meeting was unlikely to outweigh what council has already heard from the police department. Any savings realized by the move would likely be spent on unintended consequences that arise due to the cuts.
Because of Meadville’s role as the seat of county government and the location for many of the social services provided by the county, he continued, the city is unique in its need for dispatch services. Meadville is the only municipality in the county that maintains its own dispatch staff.
“Our local dispatch people know a lot of the people who might contact us,” Roha said, “and they know how to de-escalate situations, which results in a better use of manpower on the city’s behalf.”
As of fall 2020, the city’s dispatch staff consisted of three full-time employees and one part-timer. Of the full-time staff, one is a 28-year veteran with the city while the other two were hired in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The part-time staff member was hired a year ago.
The police department presentation last month on the dispatch staff was not the first time the issue has come before council. Earlier this year, consultants tasked with helping the city confront its perilous financial situation advised council to take another look at switching to the county’s 911 dispatch services to cut expenses.
In 2016, then-council members voted 3-2 to retain city dispatch despite projections that eliminating the service would result in annual savings of nearly $120,000. And 2006, eliminating city police dispatch operations was “very strongly” recommended as part of a state-sponsored review of the city’s financial challenges.
If the police dispatch town hall goes well, council members said they would consider moving forward with additional town hall meetings on the call for a county-wide property reassessment and possible implementation of a home rule charter for the city.
