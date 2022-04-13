Meadville City Council meets today at noon for a study session featuring a brief discussion of council’s recently scheduled subcommittee meetings and an in-depth consideration of a climate action plan for the city.
Council formed three subcommittees in February to allow teams of two council members to focus on several of the priorities facing the city: housing and economic development, finance, and community engagement.
At council’s regular meeting last week, Councilman Jim Roha proposed doing away with the subcommittees, arguing they were inefficient. Council members Gretchen Myers and Autumn Vogel said they were open to changes to the committees.
Mayor Jaime Kinder, on the other hand, said it was important to be transparent and open about the issues being considered by the housing and economic development committee. About 24 people, including rental property owners and representatives of housing agencies, were in the audience last month when the housing and economic development subcommittee discussed plans for a rental property inspection program.
At last week’s council meeting, Kinder asked that the discussion of the subcommittees be continued for about 10 minutes during the study session.
The majority of the meeting will focus on a proposed climate action plan for the city developed over several years by members of the Meadville Planning and Zoning Commission, several Allegheny College faculty members and other residents.
Council is expected to consider approving the plan later this month. If approved, the plan’s immediate priorities include creating a citizen advisory group and engaging in outreach to several of the city’s economically challenged neighborhoods “as a way of tilling the ground for educational efforts around such initiatives as growing our tree canopy, consolidating and extending current garden projects and preparing the way for more walking and biking.”
The meeting takes place at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
