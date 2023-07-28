Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Ohio, Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood and Wyandot. In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Localized torrential rainfall is possible early this morning. Rainfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&