Members of Meadville City Council will vote next month on spending more than $25,000 for an engineer’s condition assessment of the Market Square Parking Garage that comes with estimates for demolition and rehabilitation.
As in other recent discussions of the 20-year-old garage, talk at the Wednesday meeting of City Council’s infrastructure subcommittee placed demolition at the top of the list of likely outcomes for the garage. Whether the garage is rehabilitated or demolished, the work would likely take place in the winter of 2024-25, city Planning Officer Peter Grella told subcommittee members Jim Roha and Autumn Vogel.
Roha, Vogel and Grella all endorsed the lower of two proposals for the assessment project, a bid of $27,340 from Porter Consulting Engineers P.C. of Meadville (PCE).
Given the anticipated cost of $35,000 to $50,000, Grella called the PCE bid “a happy surprise.”
Less happy was discussion of a “worst-case scenario” in which early examinations of the parking deck revealed structural concerns that forced a closure later this year.
Calling such an outcome “very unlikely,” Grella said, “So far we don’t expect that to happen.”
Results of the condition assessment should be available by November, he added.
The Market Square ramp comprises 244 parking spaces, including 32 metered spaces on the ground level. All but 18 reserved spaces are currently rented, according to city officials.
Maintenance issues that resulted in about a half-dozen reserved spots being taken out of service in early 2022 have “been mitigated for now,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said in a message to The Meadville Tribune.
At the time, Menanno described the problem as falling rust.
Maintenance of the garage has been a concern since at least 2015, when structural concerns and the need for repairs expected to cost nearly $3 million led to the demolition of the former Mill Run Parking Garage.
“The former council,” Menanno said last year, referring to the five council members serving in 2015, none of whom remain on council, “had elected to allow the (Market Square) parking garage to undergo a controlled deterioration and not invest taxpayer money into it — or invest enough taxpayer money to keep it operational until the point where it was going to be torn down.”
In April 2022, Ashley Porter of PCE offered an informal assessment of the state of the Market Square garage in a letter to council.
“As engineers, we can bring this structure back from near end of life or beyond,” he wrote, “but this will be a project requiring multiple millions of dollars.”
