Members of Meadville City Council will not meet today for the usual monthly subcommittee meeting.
“Council opted to cancel it,” City Clerk Katie Wickert said in an email to The Meadville Tribune early Tuesday afternoon.
The cancellation was later announced in a post to the city’s Facebook page at 2:55 p.m. No agenda for the meeting had been posted to the city’s website.
Council is next scheduled to meet for a regular voting meeting July 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
In February, council set noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month to be an as-needed meeting time for newly established subcommittees.
With one focused on housing and economic development and another on community engagement, the subcommittees each consist of two council members and, like council’s regular meetings, take place in the City Building.
Council formed the subcommittees and set the meeting times in February. Subsequent meetings of the housing and economic development subcommittee have focused on exploring the feasibility of a rental licensing and inspection program and discussing the form such a program could take in Meadville.
A third subcommittee on finance was dissolved in April before it held any formal meetings. The community engagement subcommittee has not yet held any formal meetings.
The cancellation of the subcommittee meeting is the second cancellation by City Council this month.
Council rescheduled its June 1 regular meeting hours before it was set to begin when city staff learned that an agenda posted to the city website was not accessible to the public. The state’s Sunshine Act requires that agendas for public meetings be posted at least 24 hours in advance at the meeting site and on the agency’s website if it has one.
The rescheduled council meeting, set for June 9, was canceled on June 7 when it became apparent that the new time coincided with Meadville Area Senior High’s graduation ceremony. The meeting, which had also been moved to the larger auditorium at the former city hall building, had been expected to draw a large crowd due to council’s vote on a climate action plan for the city.
“I know that I wouldn’t be able to attend the meeting, and I’m not sure who else wouldn’t,” Mayor Jaime Kinder said when the meeting was canceled. “My daughter graduates Thursday.”
The agenda for the canceled meeting was combined with the agenda for council’s June 15 meeting, which was held in the former city hall and lasted more than two hours and 45 minutes. The meeting attracted an audience of about 35 community members, most of whom departed following council’s vote on the climate action plan, which came about one hour and 40 minutes into the meeting.
