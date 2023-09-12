The 90-minute sugar-fueled late-October dash known as trick-or-treating will take place Oct. 26 in the city of Meadville.
Members of Meadville City Council voted unanimously last week to set the time for candy collecting at the traditional point on the city’s calendar: from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Thursday before the Meadville Halloween Parade, which takes place on the final Saturday in October.
The timing coincides with a day off from school for Crawford Central School District students on Oct. 27, the day after trick-or-treating, Councilman Jim Roha pointed out.
“It’s always been that way,” Mayor Jaime Kinder said of the pattern.
When the parade was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, council experimented by scheduling trick-or-treating on a Saturday since Oct. 31 fell on a Saturday that year.
Council members laughed at the thought of any alternative to the traditional Thursday timing as they briefly discussed the timing last week.
“We tried something new —,” Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said.
“— And it didn’t work,” Kinder joked, completing the sentence.
The 56th annual Meadville Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. This year’s theme for what organizers call the largest nighttime parade in the state is “Heroes vs. Villains.” The fundraiser will benefit the Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance.
