Meadville City Council members on Wednesday unanimously approved four letters to be sent to state legislators in the region asking for their support in developing and passing legislation that would allow cities like Meadville to increase their local services tax.
As they voted, council members already had a response from one of the intended recipients — and not the sort of response they were likely hoping for.
“One has been sent, I think,” Councilwoman Gretchen Myers said during a brief discussion of the letters, “because I heard back from Brad.”
“Yeah,” Councilman Jim Roha agreed, laughing, “we all did.”
The “Brad” in question is state Rep. Brad Roae, a Republican whose 6th District includes Meadville as well as Cochranton, western Crawford County and the southwestern portion of Erie County.
In addition to Roae, council approved similar letters to Rep. Parke Wentling, Rep. Kathy Rapp and Sen. Michele Brooks. The letters, drafted by Roha, the only Republican council member, argue that increasing local services tax rates could put cities like Meadville “in serious fiscal jeopardy.”
“You can avert fiscal crises in Pennsylvania’s municipalities if you increase the Local Services Tax (LST) rates,” the letters state, “with each municipality determining the best use of the revenues generated, based upon their unique set of needs.”
The local services tax allows a municipality to charge $52 per year — $1 each week — for people employed in the municipality. Proceeds from the local services tax are specifically designated for costs related to the township’s police, fire and emergency services; road construction and maintenance; and the reduction of property taxes.
Council’s targeting of LST rates, which are limited by state law, came after Roha and Myers recently met with Roae to discuss revenue-increasing options available to the city. Roha had previously reported that the one result of the meeting was to identify an increase to LST tax rates as council’s mostly likely chance of success.
Though Roae has consistently opposed tax increases in office, he has previously cited the need for increased municipal funding of the services support by LST revenue.
In a Meadville Tribune forum for candidates in the 6th District race last fall, Roae suggested municipalities should take action to help solve the problem of emergency medical staffing shortages.
“Municipalities are going to have to step up and contribute toward the cost of funding fire and EMS,” he said.
Roae’s response to City Council’s letter, which he shared with the Tribune, suggests that he is skeptical of the argument that an increase in LST tax rates is necessary for the city to “step up.”
He begins by offering a laundry list of City Council actions, including recent steps such as the launch of the city’s ambulance service and a rental property registration and inspection program currently in development and dating back as far as 20 years, to spending to “excessively renovate” the present City Building, and the 2003 construction of the Market Square paring garage.
“Meadville City Council thinks the city has enough money to implement” these steps and others, Roae wrote, “but it is my understanding that you think everything that can possibly be cut has been cut and you have a bare bones budget and the only option is a new state law to let you tax people even more.
“Tax increases and/or new taxes,” he concluded, “should only be a last resort option and only if there really are no other options.”
As City Council voted to approve the letter that Roae had already responded to, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, one of four Democrats on council, held out some hope that the letters would find a more welcome reception from the other recipients, all of whom are Republicans.
“I ask that our representatives consider them,” Vogel said, “and consider the request that we’re making to be able to provide for the citizens of Meadville and maintain our quality of services here.”
After the meeting, City Manager Maryann Menanno said the rental inspection program and ambulance service mentioned in Roae’s response are both expected to pay for themselves without tax increases for city property owners. Vogel said the city’s climate action plan had been developed by volunteers without expense to city taxpayers.
