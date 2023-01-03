Meadville City Council will begin its consideration of priorities for the year, continue a discussion of emergency medical services in the city, and vote on reappointments to the volunteer boards that oversee a variety of city functions during its first meeting of 2023.
The meeting takes place Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Those who desire to address council should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet.
The establishment of council’s priorities for the year has become more formalized over the past two years as members have grown more concerned about budget deficits looming at the end of the year.
Following the narrow approval of a 1-mill tax increase in late 2020, city staff surveyed council members about their priorities in early 2021 and added discussion reminders of the top responses to meeting agendas.
Early last year, council established three subcommittees to focus on a revised list of priorities in monthly public meetings (the subcommittee on finance was later eliminated). The subcommittee on housing and economic development met throughout the year as committee members worked on the development of a rental registration and inspection program. The program was eventually brought to council as a whole and approved in council’s final meeting of 2022.
Council’s subcommittee on community engagement also met in public meetings a number of times over the course of the year. Topics of discussion included the city’s options for establishing a nondiscrimination policy and residents’ priorities for using federal pandemic relief funds. Council eventually approved a nondiscrimination resolution. The resolution committed the city to no specific actions and stated that discrimination “based upon any person’s actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color, age, physical/mental ability or disability, national origin, religion or beliefs, marital status, familial status, veteran or military status, will not be abided in the community.”
The community engagement subcommittee’s work also led to an online survey regarding the pandemic relief funds. The survey drew 32 responses, with most people voting in favor of using the funds to address the anticipated 2023 budget deficit. Later community engagement efforts to solicit input on the 2023 budget met with limited results.
Council’s discussion of emergency medical services in the city follows up on a town hall meeting last month and efforts by Meadville Area Ambulance Service owner Eric Henry to spur municipalities served by the company to pass tax increases of 0.5 mills dedicated to emergency medical services.
At the Dec. 22 meeting, firefighter Evan Kardosh, president of the union local that represents the city’s firefighters, proposed adding an ambulance to the department’s fleet of vehicles as a way of avoiding the tax increase Henry had called for. Such a move would require council’s approval.
Seven members of the city’s various authorities, boards, commission and committees are up for reappointment at council’s Wednesday meeting, including members of Meadville Area Water Authority, Meadville Housing Authority, and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
The reappointments come as council considers amending its reappointment policy. At council’s meeting last week, a majority of members expressed support for requiring current “ABC” members to reapply for appointment in an open process that allows other eligible taxpayers to apply as well. The city’s attorney advised that the existing policy should be followed for current members seeking reappointment. That policy allows council to reappoint current members without opening the application process to others.
Also on the agenda is the potential appointment of council members as liaisons to the various ABCs.
