Meadville City Council today will revisit several topics that have been the focus of discussion in recent meetings.
The agenda for council’s meeting tonight at 6 includes discussion of an ordinance that would allow city police to place immobilization clamps on vehicles with unsettled parking violations; a proposal to provide WiFi service in Diamond Park at no cost to users; and a comprehensive update to the city’s zoning ordinance.
A previous version of the proposal to allow city police to use so-called “boots” on parking scofflaws came up for final approval at council’s previous meeting but was defeated when council members voted 2-2 on the measure. With the absence of Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, Mayor Jaime Kinder’s vote against the ordinance proved the deciding factor.
Kinder had been absent in May when the other four council members voted 3-1 for preliminary approval of the measure. Like Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, who opposed the ordinance at both meetings, Kinder expressed concern about its potential impact on city residents with unpaid parking tickets.
“I thought we could make it a better ordinance,” Kinder said after council’s June 6 meeting.
At that meeting, council members also expressed support for the idea of publicly accessible WiFi in Diamond Park. City Manager Maryann Menanno recommended a proposal from AT&T that would bring an installation cost of $1,950 plus continuing monthly fees of $40. Menanno is expected to provide more information on the possibility at tonight’s meeting.
Council will also return to the zoning ordinance that was the focus of its study session last week. They are expected to offer their responses to a recommendation from Peter Grella, the city’s planning officer, that a major element of the revised ordinance be dropped. Grella said the incorporation of “building typologies” — definitions of structure categories that made up nearly 15 percent of the 169-page document — resulted in irresolvable contradictions and confusion over what kinds of structures were allowed where.
