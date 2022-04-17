Meadville City Council Council continued its reconsideration of the subcommittees during its study session last week. The groups were added in February when council members voted unanimously to add two new meetings to its monthly schedule — a study session on the second Wednesday of each month and subcommittee meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Meetings on both days occur at noon.
But after just two scheduled subcommittee meetings, Councilman Jim Roha proposed doing away with them. The meetings created an additional burden for city staff required to plan, attend and record minutes of the meetings, Roha argued, and council members acting independently could likely accomplish the same purposes the meetings were intended to accomplish.
Roha mad a similar point Wednesday.
“Last (month) you had your meeting with four staff members at the meeting and a presentation,” Roha said to Mayor Jaime Kinder, referring to a March 30 housing and economic development subcommittee meeting that drew about 23 audience members to discuss a rental property and inspection program for the city. “That presentation may have to be given again to full council in public, so you just duplicated your effort and your resource on time.”
Responding immediately, Kinder said the meeting allowed for important information sharing.
“It was great — great information and a great question-and-answer,” Kinder said.
Discussion Wednesday indicated a willingness to disband the finance subcommittee, made up of Roha and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers. Two other subcommittees are likely to continue meeting: one focused on housing and economic development and made up of Kinder and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, and another focused on community engagement and consisting of Councilwoman Autumn Vogel and Myers.