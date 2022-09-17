Meadville City Council has rescheduled its first meeting next month. Instead of meeting Oct. 5, council will meet Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
The change was necessary because one council member will be out of town at the time of the originally scheduled meeting, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. Council’s voting meetings usually take place at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Council meetings are open to the public and take place in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
