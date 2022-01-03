A new mayor will begin wielding the gavel at Meadville City Council meetings today.
Council will hold the final meeting for current members and a reorganization meeting to administer the oath of office to newly elected members at 10 a.m.
Mayor-elect Jamie Kinder will be joined by Gretchen Myers and Jim Roha, who were both elected to council in November, in taking the oath. Kinder and Myers take office for the first time while Roha was an incumbent.
The reorganization meeting will also include the election of a deputy mayor to conduct meetings in the event of the mayor's absence, setting of meeting times for 2022, and appointment of council members to the French Creek Council of Governments. The meeting will begin with an invocation from Pastor Cameron Bowman of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and will end with a benediction from Bowman.
Council will also meet for the annual Meadville Board of Health reorganization meeting. The board consists of the five members of council, including the mayor.
Council will next meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting. The agenda for the meeting, available online at cityofmeadville.org, includes discussion of a “visioning” session for council members.
Council meets inside the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Those wishing to address council should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet.