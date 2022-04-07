After two public meetings of Meadville City Council’s recently formed subcommittees, Councilman Jim Roha on Wednesday proposed doing away with the groups.
“I think we know it’s not working as it is,” Roha said. “I think we can agree on that much — that it’s not really working as we’re currently doing it and we need to make some kind of adjustment.”
Complete agreement on Roha’s assertion seemed to be missing, however, as Mayor Jaime Kinder described a meeting of the housing and economic development subcommittee a week earlier. Made up of Kinder and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, the subcommittee met with city staff members, a member of the Meadville Redevelopment Authority and an audience of about 23 people, including several owners and managers of rental properties and several representatives of agencies that assist with housing-related issues. In addition, Kinder said, the meeting was livestreamed to the city’s Facebook page.
The focus of the meeting was the launching of a rental property licensing and inspection program, an issue Kinder made a centerpiece of her campaign last year.
“We’re really just getting down and trying to figure out what Meadville wants, what works for us and how to go about that,” she said. “We’re in the early stages.”
Where Kinder and McKnight had brought the focus of their subcommittee to a large audience of community members, Roha and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers, who make up the finance subcommittee, had divided several topics to work on independently, with plans to report back to their colleagues during a regular City Council meeting.
The third subcommittee, focused on community engagement and made up of Myers and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, raised questions of a possible Sunshine Act violation when the two members held an unadvertised meeting in late February to discuss their priorities. Gary Alizzeo, the city’s attorney, characterized the meeting as “getting together to talk about having a meeting” and said that such administrative activities are not covered by the Sunshine Act.
Such concerns would be avoided if the subcommittees were disbanded altogether, according to Roha.
“I think it would be a more effective use of time and would draw down less on resources,” he said, pointing to the need for agendas and minute-keeping that comes with holding public meetings for the subcommittees as well as the cost of advertising the meetings. “So my recommendation would be to disband them and either have single-person liaisons or let staff contact us each as they see fit.”
After Myers said she was open to Roha’s proposal, Vogel said she was also open to the idea, but suggested that while doing away with the subcommittees would relieve some burdens from city staff members, it would create additional burdens elsewhere.
“Part of what I was hopeful for when we established the subcommittees was that the subcommittee could do the work of prioritizing the priorities that we’ve set,” she said. With a “laundry list of 20 priorities” that council could be working on, Vogel said she wanted to make sure “we’re not working on 20 things at once and therefore nothing at once.”
Kinder, however, saw public meetings devoted to the issues of housing and economic development as particularly important given the nature of the topics.
“We want to be as transparent and taking as much comments from the residents” as possible, Kinder said. Such opportunities would be lost if the two-person subcommittee were abandoned, according to Kinder.
“I appreciate having the people come,” she added. “I appreciate having the feedback and I appreciate being able to do the work openly.”
Possible courses of action discussed by council include disbanding some but not all of the subcommittees and using the fourth Wednesday of each month, previously designated as a time for the subcommittees to hold public meetings, as an additional study session for all of City Council.
The subcommittees’ future will be discussed further when council meets for its study session next Wednesday at noon in the City Building.