An early preview Wednesday of the city of Meadville’s 2024 operating budget projected a budget deficit of approximately $616,000.
The sizable figure was significantly less than the nearly $1 million deficit that Meadville City Council members have expressed fears over, but still enough to necessitate a major increase in property taxes if no other means to eliminate the deficit can be found.
Councilman Jim Roha said eliminating the projected deficit via property taxes would require an increase of approximately 16 percent — nearly 4 mills. The city’s current property tax rate is 24.92 mills.
Business Manager Tim Groves cautioned that the projections, which were delivered to council several months ahead of the usual schedule, were based on “very raw data.”
“There are still very big things that could happen,” he said.
Among the areas that could swing the projected deficit in either a positive or a negative direction are the emergency medical services division added to the fire department earlier this year, the city’s local services tax revenue, and the the level of required pension payments.
“I hopefully think that’s going to be all positive,” Groves added. “There are some things on the horizon that could very well benefit us, but we just don’t know at this time.”
The discussion came during a meeting of City Council’s finance subcommittee, which consists of Roha and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers. The meeting was among four brief subcommittee meetings to take place at midday. Four of the five council members were present for the various subcommittee meetings. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight did not attend.
City Manager Maryann Menanno recommended that the preliminary budget be considered next during a regular council meeting in late September or early October, after additional information regarding pension costs and other expenses is available.
Plans for engaging the public in the budget process were also considered, though Groves noted that doing so can be challenging.
“I’ve tried to ask people, ‘What do you want to know?,’ and a lot of them just can’t give an answer — they really don’t know what they want to know,” he said. “It’s a struggle to try to get everything out to everybody.”
The key constraints, he continued, are expenses: About 72 percent of the operating budget is devoted to personnel costs and much of the rest used for “essential items” such as gas.
“There’s not a lot of wiggle room that you guys have,” he added.
Council’s subcommittee for community engagement, which consists of Myers and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, also discussed tentative plans for holding town hall-style meetings in the fall at Meadville Public Library to involve more members of the public in the budget process.
The city approaches the 2024 budget without the safety net of federal pandemic relief funds for the first time in several years.
When discussions of the 2023 budget began last year, $642,000 in federal funds went a long way toward softening the blow of a deficit that would have been in the red by $995,000 without the subsidies, a proposed tax increase and additional cuts. Ultimately, City Council passed a 2023 budget of $11.5 million that was balanced via the federal relief funds, a property tax increase of 2 mills, savings on health insurance, help from city reserves and other cuts.
