Beginning next month, a third-party vendor will begin billing insurance companies whose clients receive services from Meadville Central Fire Department. As part of the same measure, bills will also be going up for repeat false alarm offenders.
Soon after, PA Fire Recovery Service LLC will begin collecting on those bills, a move that is expected to add approximately $24,000 in annual revenue to city coffers.
Meadville City Council members gave unanimous final approval to an ordinance allowing third-party billing at its meeting last week. Council also approved a billing services agreement with Allentown-based PA Fire Recovery Service LLC and a schedule of fees for a wide variety of equipment usage and fire department interventions.
Under the new rule, when PA Fire Recovery receives payment within six months of an incident, the company will keep 15 percent of the payment as its collection fee. When payments take longer than six months to collect, PA Fire Recovery’s fee will increase to 35 percent of the payments collected.
The higher fee rate reflects the increased effort required to collect, City Manager Andy Walker told council prior to the passage of the ordinance.
A similar proposal was defeated in 2016, largely due to concerns that a third-party vendor would pursue payments from individual property owners rather than insurance companies. At the time, there were also concerns that requiring property owners to fund the fire department through property taxes and then charging when fire department services were provided would appear to be a case of “double dipping,” according to Walker.
In recent discussions of the proposal, Walker suggested that property taxes be viewed as necessary to make fire department personnel and equipment available while billing for services can be seen as a usage fee.
In addition, Walker noted that a high percentage of the motor vehicle crashes to which the fire department responds involve people who are not city residents. Due to the complexity of the process and the low rate of success, Meadville Central Fire Department has not pursued payments for its response to crashes, according to Chief Pat Wiley.
Over the past three years the department responded to 151 crashes, according to Wiley. Where in the past the department could have charged a flat fee of $330 for such a response, it will now be able to charge hourly rates for the departmental vehicles required by each incident as well as hourly rates for other services such as traffic control, $100 per hour, and fees for single-use items such as flares, $8 each, and oil absorbent sheets, $2.50 each.
While the ordinance allowing third-party billing was largely driven by the hope of pursuing payments from insurance companies, it also allows property owners and individuals to be pursued under certain circumstances. For instance, when a departmental response results from arson or a driving under the influence-related motor vehicle crash, payment would be sought from the people found responsible rather than insurance companies. The same goes for false alarms.
Under the previous fee schedule adopted in 2016, no charge was assessed for the first three false alarms at a property. False alarms No. 4 and 5 were billed $75 and any subsequent false alarms received bills for $150.
Under the new schedule recommended by Wiley, properties are only allowed two free false alarms. Nos. 3 and 4 will cost $100 each; Nos. 5 and 6 will be $150; and any additional false alarms will cost $200. A survey of fees from seven cities around the state showed fees topping out at from $300 to $500 for excessive false alarms.
For 2020, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community led the city in false alarms, receiving $600 in bills for eight such alarms. Wesbury also tied Brookside Apartments for the lead in 2019 with six false alarms for both organizations. The Academy Theatre and the Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs were the only other organizations to receive fines last year. Both were billed $75 after four false alarms.
Under the new pricing schedule, a property that experienced eight false alarms would be billed $900.
