Meadville City Council on Wednesday approved nearly $295,000 in paving work and a roof replacement project for the city’s largest office building that will cost more than $312,000. The paving work will be performed this year while the roof replacement project is to be completed by May 31, 2023.
The paving work includes portions of four streets: Chestnut Street from Alden Street to the end of Chestnut Street; Meadow Street from Allegheny Street to Carroll Avenue; East Cherry Street from Liberty Street to Chancery Lane; and Terrace Street from Spring Street to Glenwood Avenue. The project also includes all of Norman Alley, a one-block street located that intersects with Water Street across from St. Mary of Grace Roman Catholic Church.
The paving will be performed by Shield Asphalt Paving Inc. of Valencia at a cost of $294,770. Shields was the lowest of five firms to submit bids for the work and was substantially less expensive than the next-lowest bid of $332,405.
The work will be paid for with funds from the city’s capital fund. In August, council approved a bond issue of $4.1 million to provide about half of the funding for a three-year capital plan that included plans for more than $2 million in asphalt resurfacing, asphalt repaving of brick streets, curb replacement and accessible ramp replacement work. The paving approved Wednesday consists entirely of asphalt resurfacing.
The roof replacement project continues major renovations at the city-owned Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Office Building, 230, Chestnut St., which houses Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) offices.
The work will include replacement of the roofing system down to the metal decking with a 20-year warranty for the new roof. The work will be performed by Fuller Home Building Inc. of Meadville at a cost of $312,465. Fuller was the lowest of four firms to bid on the project and offered a price that was substantially lower than the next-lowest bid of $404,000. The project also includes replacement of the roofing for the building’s garage entrance.
The call for bids allowed participants to submit estimates for two versions of the same basic roof removal project. The two versions were identical in all respects except that one called for project completion by Oct. 31 while the other called for completion by May 31, 2023. None of the companies submitted estimates for the early completion option.
The lack of bids was “due to material availability concerns,” according to the city’s consulting engineer, who evaluated the bids.
Funding for the project will come from the city’s DEP Building fund, which is funded by rent generated by the building. The 2022 city budget projects $1.26 million in rent revenue plus another $60,000 in parking rentals associated with the building.
The roof replacement project is part of a slate of major upgrades that the city agreed to when DEP’s new 10-year lease on the building was finalized early last year. The 63,000 square foot building first opened in 1994 has already undergone a $1.4 million replacement of the heating and air conditioning systems and $325,000 lighting upgrades in 2020. Last year, work continued with a $363,000 flooring project and a $188,000 painting project.
