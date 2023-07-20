Meadville City Council members on Wednesday voted 4-1 to approve a contract with Building Inspection Underwriters of PA Inc. (BIU) to perform the rental property inspections at the heart of the rental licensing program approved by council late last year.
Councilman Jim Roha, who cast the lone vote against the licensing program, also voted against the agreement.
“I think these people are excellent, they’re professional, they’re wonderful,” Roha said, “but since I’m opposed to the property inspection ordinance itself, I will not be voting to authorize signatures on this contract.”
The one-year agreement makes BIU, which has offices around the state, including in Erie, responsible for developing inspection guidelines, forms, letters and other materials necessary to carry out the inspections that city officials anticipate will begin later this year.
A fee schedule included with the contract indicates that BIU will be paid $59.50 per unit for inspections, which will initially be conducted every other year. The planned $76 inspection fee charged to rental property owner includes an additional $16.50 to cover the city’s administrative costs, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
The contract approval came shortly after Menanno reported to council that approximately 840 license applications had been sent to rental property owners earlier this week.
