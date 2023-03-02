Meadville City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to two ordinances that have drawn passionate and polarized public input in recent meetings.
After hearing from 13 more community members this week with an audience of more than 25 overflowing into the hallway outside, council members voted 4-1 for the first and second readings of both an ordinance intended to protect tenants against landlord retaliation and an ordinance that designates Meadville Central Fire Department as the city’s primary emergency medical services (EMS) provider. The latter move sets the stage for the fire department to begin operating an ambulance service for city residents as soon as next month.
Council is expected to vote on final approval of both measures at its March 15 meeting.
Councilman Jim Roha, who cast the lone vote against both ordinances, urged caution regarding the city’s move into EMS. Roha lauded the work of Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), the privately owned service that is currently designated as the city’s primary EMS provider.
Accepting a previous offer to house one of the company’s ambulances at the city fire station for a year, with firefighters operating the ambulance when MAAS was not in service, Roha said, “would have given us time to get our own data on patient mix and reimbursement rates and a good idea of the true costs that are going to be entailed in running an ambulance system.”
Such an arrangement would also have allowed time to pursue a countywide solution for the EMS crisis currently facing the area and the state at large, Roha argued.
In an interview after the vote, Evan Kardosh, the city’s newly hired EMS coordinator, said that discussions of countywide or regional approaches to EMS have been kicked around since at least the mid-1990s.
“We can no longer keep planning for the disaster — the disaster is here,” he said. “The system is beginning to crumble.”
The symptoms are evident, according to Kardosh, in overworked paramedics, staffing shortages, and the delayed call response times that result not just in rural areas outside the city, but even for some calls in the city itself.
Roha, however, worried that speeding to respond to the EMS crisis would put the city in a potentially disastrous situation.
“There’s a major reason why we shouldn’t get into the ambulance business yet,” Roha said in calling for a slower approach. “That is that we didn’t budget any money for it. We have a projected budget deficit of $1 million. We don’t know how this is going to end up for us.”
Interim Finance Director Tim Groves said the projected costs associated with both the initial startup and continuing operations of the city’s EMS service are less than might be expected, particularly when compared to a proposed 0.5-mill EMS tax that would have subsidized MAAS operations.
Regarding the $58,500 the city has already spent on two used ambulances, Groves said the city will receive a state grant that reimburses $38,000 of the expense. Much of the cost for needed EMS equipment will also be covered by grant funding.
“The startup costs are very minimal compared to what people had thought about,” he said. And rather than slowing the fire department’s response time to fire emergencies, the addition of paramedics to the staff will free up firefighters to respond more quickly if a fire call comes at the same time as an EMS call, according to Groves.
Members of the public who opposed the EMS proposal expressed skepticism that the city could avoid costing taxpayers significant sums when paying employees comparable or perhaps superior wages to a privately owned service but receiving the same rates of reimbursement
Kardosh said after the vote that one advantage for a city-operated service is that it is not trying to make a profit. While it’s clear that making a profit in the ambulance business is challenging, he said, it is possible to simply break even.
“For us, we are looking to be covering the cost,” Kardosh said, “which we feel very strongly that we’re able to do.”
Council also gave preliminary approval to an amended anti-retaliation ordinance designed to protect tenant activities such as organizing, requesting no rent increases, and criticizing their landlords in public meetings or the media. Because the resolution had been amended, council restarted the approval process after having previously voted in favor of preliminary approval early last month.
Final approval of the earlier version of the amendment was tabled at council’s Feb. 15 meeting due to the threat of a lawsuit by Meadville Landlords United LLC.
The amended ordinance requires tenants claiming retaliation in an eviction proceeding to demonstrate “clear and convincing evidence that the Tenant, or any member of the Tenant’s household, had engaged in such protected activity” as outlined by the ordinance. With no such requirement, the earlier version had been tilted heavily in favor of tenants and stated that in eviction proceedings “it shall be the burden of the landlord to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the action was taken solely for a non-retaliatory purpose.”
Robert Zaruta, an attorney for the city, said the significance of the change meant that council couldn’t simply proceed with final approval but had to start the process over with three readings of the ordinance over the course of two meetings.
“With this amendment, the tenant is now required to affirmatively prove that he or she was engaged in protective activity prior to the burden shifting over to the landlord to prove that no retaliation occurred,” he explained.
